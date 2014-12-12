Time-Saving Tip: Ultra-Easy Tomato Sauce

At Trou Normand in San Francisco, chef Salvatore Cracco goes through 50 pounds of meat to make over five gallons of Bolognese sauce each week. Here, he shares an easy, time-saving way to process veggies for any tomato sauce, with or without meat.

Chelsea Morse
Updated June 01, 2017

At Trou Normand in San Francisco, chef Salvatore Cracco goes through 50 pounds of meat to make more than five gallons of Bolognese sauce each week. He's devised an easy, time-saving way to process all the veggies for that luscious sauce:

"A lot of chefs say to dice all of your veggies for a sauce—carrot, onion, garlic and celery—which can take hours, but by the time the ragout is finished cooking, the vegetables are so soft and have no texture left anyhow. It seems silly to me to spend so much time cutting it nicely when you would never notice this in the finished product because it cooks for so long. What I do is I cut up all the vegetables in large pieces and throw them into a food processor. I puree until they're a chopped, watery paste. Then I brown the meat on its own, remove it from the pan, and then add in the veggie paste and cook it until the water is gone. The finely chopped vegetables literally fall apart and will disintegrate in the sauce, adding body to the sauce that helps it coat the noodles better. You get all that flavor, and it saves so much time. "

