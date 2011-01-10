Tim Love's New Year's Resolution

Yesterday, Texan chef Tim Love of the Lonesome Dove and Love Shack and sommelier star Joe Campanale of NYC’s L’Artusi, Dell’anima and Anfora braved New York City’s freezing temperatures and windchill at 8 a.m. to run the New York Road Runner’s Fred Lebow Classic 5-mile race in Central Park with me. I was fairly certain that they’d wimp out due to the cold (or the excess of wine at Ten Bells the night before) but both showed and finished strong. Over post-race refueling (stops included Ess-a-Bagel; Maialino and the Breslin) Love told me that he and his wife had made a new year’s resolution to run 1,000 miles in 2011. They've even worked up a schedule. In order to achieve the goal, they'll need to log 2.8 miles a day.





