Tim Love’s Final Four Cook-Off Challenge

Chef Tim Love will be judging the NCAA Coach's Cook-Off.

I’m headed down to Houston this weekend for the Final Four. The main attraction is watching Kentucky, VCU, Butler and UConn battle it out for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship title. But I'm just as excited about the Coaches’ Cook-Off in the LG Electronic Kitchen at Reliant Stadium where NCAA basketball coaches Jay Wright of Villanova, Steve Lavin of St. John’s University, Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina, and Seth Greenberg of Virginia Tech will go head to head behind the stove. Star chef Tim Love, who’ll be opening his third Love Shack next week in his hometown of Denton, Texas, will be refereeing the competition. “I’ll be calling fouls and keeping score throughout,” says chef Love. “I’m thinking of challenging them to make grilled NY strip steaks and grilled artichokes with a mustard puree.” LG will make a donation in the names of the coaches to Coaches vs. Cancer.



Chef Love isn’t playing favorites for the cook-off, but says he’s cheering for Kentucky to take home the NCAA title.

