Tim Love’s Expert Recipes for Grilled Meat

Being able to cook a perfect steak is an essential skill. That’s why chef and grill master Tim Love is teaching not one but two seminars on the technique at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen this coming Friday and Saturday. Can’t be there to learn from the master himself? Do some at-home practicing with Love’s best recipes for grilled meat.

Grilled Texas Rib Eye

To help keep these hefty bone-in rib eye steaks extra-juicy, Love sears them on the grill, then lets them rest before he finishes cooking.

Sticky Barbecued Beef Ribs

Love douses these luscious ribs in his sweet and tangy homemade barbecue sauce, then cooks them on the grill until they’re crusty, sizzling and outrageously good.

Grilled Strip Steaks with Onion Wedges

This steak recipe is great for parties because it can be cooked ahead of time.

Cocoa-and-Chile-Rubbed Pork Chops

Love rubs meat with a bit of sugar to help brown it. He also coats the chops with cocoa and chile powders for a rub that’s like a deconstructed version of Mexican mole sauce.

