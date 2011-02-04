Tim Love Tackles the Super Bowl

© Tim Love

Tailgate extraordinaire, Tim Love.

Yesterday chef Tim Love gave me a call from an unusually frigid Arlington, Texas, where he was scrambling to prepare to feed the hordes of football fans descending on the city for Super Bowl XLV. “I feel like I’m on American Race, racing against time to get my prep done,” he said. “I’m scraping and scrounging to find heaters.” On Wednesday, he cooked ESPN’s Mike & Mike an “all out meatfest” of elk saddle, rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and quail. Tonight, Love is teaming up with rockstar chef Mario Batali for a Spaghetti Western fundraiser dinner before hosting a pre-game tailgate for nearly 350 people on game-day. “I’ve wrangled two giant 30-foot smokers to do grilled potatoes with bad-ass toppings, grilled artichokes, and Tomahawk chops.” Love will be watching the big game from the stands and putting his money on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rumor has it that Love and Batali may even make an appearance on field to introduce the Black Eyed Peas at half time.



