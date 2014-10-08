Tim Love on the Subtle Art of Grilling

In this week’s Chefs in Conversation video, chef and live fire phenom Tim Love waxes poetic about the art of grilling and reveals a few unexpected ingredients that can benefit from some time on the grates.

F&W Editors
October 08, 2014

Grilling is a global obsession. The char, the smoke, the fire—it satisfies a primal desire in all of us. But beyond that, grilling also adds subtle flavors and textures to foods that no other cooking method can. In this week’s Chefs in Conversation video, chef and live fire phenom Tim Love waxes poetic about the art of grilling and reveals a few unexpected ingredients that can benefit from some time on the grates.

Related: 20 Grilled Salmon Recipes
25 Grilled Pork Dishes
34 Grilled Chicken Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up