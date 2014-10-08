Tim Love on the Subtle Art of Grilling

Grilling is a global obsession. The char, the smoke, the fire—it satisfies a primal desire in all of us. But beyond that, grilling also adds subtle flavors and textures to foods that no other cooking method can. In this week’s Chefs in Conversation video, chef and live fire phenom Tim Love waxes poetic about the art of grilling and reveals a few unexpected ingredients that can benefit from some time on the grates.

