The Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Tiki Bars

Love to drink out of a ceramic skull? These top tiki bars are right up your tropical alley.

December 16, 2013

Love to drink out of a ceramic skull? These top tiki bars are right up your tropical alley, like Smuggler's Cove in San Francisco. The only thing this kitschy bar takes seriously is its cocktail program. Mixologist-owner Martin Cate stocks over 200 rums and serves traditional drinks of the Caribbean islands and Prohibition-era Havana. New Slideshow: Best Tiki Bars

