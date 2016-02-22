Is Tigernut Milk the New Kombucha?

The tiny tubers are the base for a new, horchata-like beverage.

Adam Campbell-Schmitt
February 22, 2016

Get used to not giggling at the mention of the word "tigernuts," because it's possible you're about to start hearing it everywhere. Organic Gemini, a Brooklyn-based company, is marketing a range of products—from plain packaged "nuts" to tigernut flour to a new horchata drink—made with this small, African tuber that some contend is a candidate for next hot "superfood." Tigernuts, the company claims, made up most of our paleolithic ancestors' diets around 2 million years ago. And as recently as the 1950s, they were a commonplace snack. Today, their main selling point is a ton of fiber and resistant starch, which theoretically promotes good gut bacteria.

As for the horchata, don't expect the sweet, rice-based stuff that you find at the taquería. This recipe calls back to horchata's origins in Spain, where it's long been made with a tigernut base. Organic Gemini's version uses no added sugar. Could its prebiotic properties earn tigernut milk a permanent spot next to the kombucha in your local health food store? Let's see if Americans can get over the name.

