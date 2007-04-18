The BBC reports that Chinese delegates at the International Tiger Symposium in Nepal (who knew?) are asking for the ban on international trade in tiger bones and skin to be lifted. Evidently there's a large market for tiger-bone wine, which is made, er, by steeping tiger carcasses in rice wine. The idea is you drink it and it makes you strong. For my taste, I don't care if the stuff makes me as strong as the Incredible Hulk—I'm not sipping any wine that's had dead tigers steeped in it. (Weirdly enough, the Shanghai Zoo also sells, or at least used to sell, tiger-bone wine, too. Thirty-three bucks a bottle. It's a mighty bizarre world we live in.)