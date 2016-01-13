Tiffani Thiessen on Her Type-A Party Planning and Love for Quinoa

Growing Up With Food and Wine

I come from a family of women who love to cook. My mother, my grandmother, my aunt—I grew up right alongside them, all of us in the kitchen. Then, when I began to travel in Europe to promote Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210, I learned about wine. You experience wine earlier in Europe than in the US; it’s one of the perks.

Launching her TV show

My friends would always want to come over to eat—“Let’s go have dinner at Tiffani’s.” So one day I pitched the idea for my show Dinner at Tiffani’s, where I throw dinner parties with my friends and former castmates.

Theme Queen

All my shows have themes, and a lot are inspired by my life. My husband, Brady, is from Texas, for instance, so if he has a friend from home in town, I’ll do a big ol’ Texas barbecue. But even working with a theme, I like my standby recipes. I make my mom’s cream cheese pie on the show.

Preventing Party Panic

I think the biggest entertaining tip I have—and this is such a reflection of my Type A personality—is to put together a time line. It really helps me enjoy the process and not get panicked. I know exactly what I’m doing on the shopping day, the flower-arranging day, the day I set the table. I’m ready even three or four weeks ahead of time.

Quinoa World

One of my favorite restaurants in L.A. is Pedalers Fork in Calabasas. Their quinoa burger and their quinoa cakes in the morning are awesome. And then Malibu Farm, at the end of the pier in Malibu—their quinoa oatmeal is amazing.

Go-To Baking Ingredients

I put vanilla bean paste in everything decadent. I’m also into espresso powder. When I made brownies last week, it gave them a nice little kick.