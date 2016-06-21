Throw Tofu on the Grill This Summer

Firm tofu is ideal for the grill, because it holds its shape and gets nicely smoky. From tofu "steaks" to amazing bbq-style sandwiches, here are seven awesome ways to use grilled tofu.

Chef Lee Ann Wong plays with an array of Asian ingredients to create a wonderful marinated for extra-firm tofu or high-fiber tempeh.

This dish is all about the contrast of sharp and bright citrus salsa and marinade against the mild, spongy tofu.

Smoky grilled tofu is excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

This delicious sandwich features grilled tofu rubbed with a simple paste made with oil and robust spices.

© Con Poulos

This grilled vegetarian dish is a great template for a light summer meal. Don't worry if you can't find the right vegetables: Use whatever is fresh and in season and you can't go wrong.

Tofu doesn't sound like a reasonable substitute for steak, but when it's pressed until firm, then glazed with a sweet, spicy sauce and topped with a crisp slaw of jicama and carrots, you won't miss the meat.

"I get this awesome tofu from a farm about an hour north of Chicago," says chef Ryan Poli. Inspired by the flavors of both Spain and Latin America, he marinates the tofu with chiles and serves it alongside patatas bravas (crispy fried potatoes) and a tomato sauce flavored with smoked paprika.