Throw a Dippable Feast for National Chips and Dip Day

Today we celebrate one of the most satisfying snack pairings ever: chips and dips! From supereasy guacamole to warm, gooey tequila-spiked queso, here are eleven epic bowlfuls to make in honor of National Chips and Dips Day.

Salty and creamy, this dip is perfect paired with an ice-cold beer.

It doesn't get any easier than this 15-minute dip, which combines fresh avocado with lime juice, tomato and cilantro.

This chunky version of the classic dip is made with Japanese eggplants.

For a healthier take on the old-school game day snack, try mixing in nonfat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.



Nothing beats this all-American, cheese-smothered dip.

The buttery texture of lima beans makes an outstandingly smooth and creamy hummus.

Chef Alex Stupak prepares this Yucatán-style dip by pureeing pumpkin seeds with roasted tomatoes, garlic and chile.

Turn ratatouille into a warm, creamy dip by baking it over a layer of fresh goat cheese.

Star chef Rick Bayless's warm, gooey dip is spiked with tequila.

Instead of laboriously stuffing piquillo peppers, spread the crab mixture in a baking dish, top it with slices of the peppers, then cook until warm and melty.

Serve this tangy buttermilk dip with a mix of fresh crudité (such as cucumber spears, radishes, carrots, endive, etc.) and pita chips or seeded breadsticks. Wash and cut your veggies the day before and store in the fridge for easy day-of assembly. © CHRISTINA HOLMES

Kale, labneh and buttermilk star in this quick, healthy dip.