Throw a Dippable Feast for National Chips and Dip Day

March 23, 2016

Today we celebrate one of the most satisfying snack pairings ever: chips and dips! From supereasy guacamole to warm, gooey tequila-spiked queso, here are eleven epic bowlfuls to make in honor of National Chips and Dips Day.

1. Roasted Feta Saganaki with Roasted Pepper and Olive Relish

Salty and creamy, this dip is perfect paired with an ice-cold beer.

2. Easy Guacamole

It doesn't get any easier than this 15-minute dip, which combines fresh avocado with lime juice, tomato and cilantro.

3. Baba Ghanouj

This chunky version of the classic dip is made with Japanese eggplants.

4. Creamy Black Bean Dip

For a healthier take on the old-school game day snack, try mixing in nonfat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.

5. Artichoke Dip

Nothing beats this all-American, cheese-smothered dip.

6. Lima Bean Hummus

The buttery texture of lima beans makes an outstandingly smooth and creamy hummus.

7. Toasted Pumpkin Seed Dip

Chef Alex Stupak prepares this Yucatán-style dip by pureeing pumpkin seeds with roasted tomatoes, garlic and chile.

8. Ratatouille-and-Goat Cheese Dip

Turn ratatouille into a warm, creamy dip by baking it over a layer of fresh goat cheese.

 

9. Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila

Star chef Rick Bayless's warm, gooey dip is spiked with tequila.

10. Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip

Instead of laboriously stuffing piquillo peppers, spread the crab mixture in a baking dish, top it with slices of the peppers, then cook until warm and melty.

11. Cool Ranch Dip

Serve this tangy buttermilk dip with a mix of fresh crudité (such as cucumber spears, radishes, carrots, endive, etc.) and pita chips or seeded breadsticks. Wash and cut your veggies the day before and store in the fridge for easy day-of assembly.

Kale, labneh and buttermilk star in this quick, healthy dip.

