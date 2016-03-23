Throw a Dippable Feast for National Chips and Dip Day

There's a dip for every chip.
Today we celebrate one of the most satisfying snack pairings ever: chips and dips! From supereasy guacamole to warm, gooey tequila-spiked queso, here are eleven epic bowlfuls to make in honor of National Chips and Dips Day.
1. Roasted Feta Saganaki with Roasted Pepper and Olive Relish
Salty and creamy, this dip is perfect paired with an ice-cold beer.
2. Easy Guacamole
It doesn't get any easier than this 15-minute dip, which combines fresh avocado with lime juice, tomato and cilantro.
3. Baba Ghanouj
This chunky version of the classic dip is made with Japanese eggplants.
4. Creamy Black Bean Dip
For a healthier take on the old-school game day snack, try mixing in nonfat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.
5. Artichoke Dip
Nothing beats this all-American, cheese-smothered dip.
6. Lima Bean Hummus
The buttery texture of lima beans makes an outstandingly smooth and creamy hummus.
7. Toasted Pumpkin Seed Dip
Chef Alex Stupak prepares this Yucatán-style dip by pureeing pumpkin seeds with roasted tomatoes, garlic and chile.
8. Ratatouille-and-Goat Cheese Dip
Turn ratatouille into a warm, creamy dip by baking it over a layer of fresh goat cheese.
9. Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila
Star chef Rick Bayless's warm, gooey dip is spiked with tequila.
10. Warm Piquillo and Crab Dip
Instead of laboriously stuffing piquillo peppers, spread the crab mixture in a baking dish, top it with slices of the peppers, then cook until warm and melty.
11. Cool Ranch Dip
Kale, labneh and buttermilk star in this quick, healthy dip.