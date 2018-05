When it comes to savory, are you a salty person, a sour person or a bitter person? In this video from F&W’s Chefs in Conversation series, Andrew Zimmern and Gail Simmons talk about their favorite savory flavor combinations—and, as a bonus, Simmons delves into the weird and wacky world of Canadian potato chips.

