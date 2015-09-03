Three Superstar Chefs Will Open a Restaurant in Cuba

Three of the world’s most renowned chefs are heading to Cuba. According to Identita Golose and Eater, chefs Enrique Olvera of Pujol in Mexico City and Cosme in NYC, Andoni Luis Aduriz of San Sebastian’s Mugaritz, and Massimo Bottura of Osteria Francescana in Modena will join together in a powerful culinary trio to open a restaurant in Havana, Cuba, called Pasta, Tapas, Y Tacos. According to the chefs, the goal is to open one of “the most fun restaurants in the world.”

This is the latest in a recent trend of collaborative, superstar chef team-ups, which include Daniel Patterson and Roy Choi with their upcoming, revolutionary fast-food chain, Loco’l; John Besh and Aarón Sánchez with their NOLA taco spot Johnny Sánchez; and Adam Fleischman and Joshua Skenes with their soon-to-open fast-casual hand-pulled noodle restaurant, Fat Noodle, in San Francisco. Who will the next Avengers-style team of chefs be? We’re looking at you, Eric Ripert and Mario Batali.

