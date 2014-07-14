Thomas Keller’s Superb Sous Vide Manual

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Mike Brown

The Book: Under Pressure: Cooking Sous Vide, by Thomas Keller (2008)

“Besides the sous vide techniques, the introduction nails the mind-set you need to do this sort of food,” Brown says. “That kind of Rocky, Eye-of-the-Tiger attitude. There’s a passage: ‘Practice doesn’t make perfect, but perfect practice makes perfect.’ We quote that in here all the time.”

