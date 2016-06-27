How to Make Thomas Keller's Creamy Mustard Vinaigrette

It may be surprising that one of Thomas Keller's most prized recipes is a two-step mustard vinaigrette. Even more unexpected, however, is the texture Keller strives for. "The ideal," he says, "is the bottled dressing we all had when we were kids. It's a little thinner than mayonnaise, but it's pourable." The secret to his vinaigrette? Whisking in an egg yolk. "You can make the dressing as thick as you want by adding a little more oil," says the famously exacting chef behind Per Se in Manhattan and The French Laundry in Napa. Or get creative: "If you want to add Tabasco, add Tabasco. If there's something you want to change, change it," Keller says. "I like to encourage people to not just do what I tell them to do." Per Se, 10 Columbus Circle, New York City; perseny.com.