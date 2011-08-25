Thomas Keller Loves Whole Chickens

Food & Wine
August 25, 2011

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.Thomas Keller's Whole Grilled Chicken

© Quentin Bacon
Keller's Whole Grilled Chicken

"I don't care if you're sophisticated, with a boatload of money," chef Thomas Keller once explained to Food & Wine, "roasted chicken makes you feel wonderful." America’s beloved superchef described his simple approach to home-cooking for dinner parties in the Wall Street Journal today, and Keller's recipe for Whole Grilled Chicken with Wilted Arugula fits right in with his enduring appreciation for rustic meals.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up