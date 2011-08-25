Thomas Keller Loves Whole Chickens

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Quentin Bacon

Keller's Whole Grilled Chicken

"I don't care if you're sophisticated, with a boatload of money," chef Thomas Keller once explained to Food & Wine, "roasted chicken makes you feel wonderful." America’s beloved superchef described his simple approach to home-cooking for dinner parties in the Wall Street Journal today, and Keller's recipe for Whole Grilled Chicken with Wilted Arugula fits right in with his enduring appreciation for rustic meals.