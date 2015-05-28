These Ultra-Cool EVERCUT Knives Will Stay Sharp for 25 Years

If Batman designed kitchen knives, they would look a lot like Furtif’s crazy-cool EVERCUT blades from France. These saviors of slicing have beautifully angular, geometric handles reminiscent of the Dark Knight’s signature suit and vehicle style. They're also purported to be the sharpest, most durable blades on the market. Reps claim that the blades, which are made with a mix of titanium carbide and stainless steel, will stay honed for up to 25 years. That means no more trips to the local kitchen store for routine sharpening or, worse, to the emergency room after a mishap from attempting to cut a watermelon with a dull blade. Styles in the line range from $78 for a paring knife to $138 for a chef’s knife.

Related: 19 High-Tech Gifts

Cool New Kitchen Design Ideas

Jonathan Waxman's Knives