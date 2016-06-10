These Ornamental Scent Diffusers Look as Good as They Smell

This piece originally appeared on Wallpaper.com.

As part of its "Patchwork" collection, tile titan Cotto has developed a line of ornamental scent diffusers that look as good they smell.

ChimChim is a collaborative project blending Japanese and Portuguese influences, devised by product designers Ryosuke Fukusada and Rui Pereira. Both having had experienced careers in design—including working under Patricia Urquiola—before launching this collection, the designers state that the fundamental aim of the project was to explore "the potentialities of the materialities and manufacture."

Recently celebrating its first birthday, the collection was initially conceived for Salone del Mobile in 2015. Forming a part of Cotto's "Another Perspective 4" offering, the ChimChim scent diffusers were, collectively, one of eight pieces of work created under the theme of marrying "oriental artistry to the West's rigorous design standards." The Cotto "Patchwork" collection is comprised of a variety of designs, for which eight groups of designers were brought together in an exploration of "sophisticated simplicity."

Consisting of five distinctive scents, each with their own unique containers, the ChimChim diffusers are designed to allow the creation of 25 different scent combinations. Materials were a key consideration in the design of the diffusers' containers, with five solid natural surfaces—marble, red clay, hinoki wood, biscuit porcelain and brass—having been selected to reflect each individual scent. The creators also hope that each container's material will differently absorb the scents, further complementing their natural smell.

With carefully selected fragrances and a beautiful selection of materials, it seems that this collection of scent diffusers has come out smelling like roses.