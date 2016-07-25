These Houses Made of Whisky Vats Are a Scotch Lover's Dream

Whisky lovers, your dream piece of real estate awaits. At the Findhorn village in Scotland, every dwelling of the 500-resident "spiritual community" is constructed out of giant, eco-friendly whisky vats.

According to CNN, the recycled houses were first dreamt up by Roger Douda, an American sustainability advocate with decades-old ties to the well-known spiritual retreat. Douda built his first prototype of the houses as an "innovative exercise in recycling," back in 1986, when he discovered some of the large vats from the Haig and Haig distillery in a nearby warehouse and saw the potential for a unique and boundry-pushing project.

"The question was: what to do with them?" Douda says. He convinced the warehouse to turn the materials over to him and the rest was history. Originally, he intentended to construct a school or community center, "but parents had problems with the idea of their kids being educated in whisky vats." So, he set out to create the village's first permanent residences instead.

Since then, dozens of eco-friendly homes have been built on the land of Findhorn, which has long been regarded as a hub of environmentalism. Now, thousands of visitors pay visit to the village—and the whiskey vat homes—every year as part of an educational program on sustainable living.

"We are part of what's called the Global Ecovillage Network," the 73-year-old Douda says. "I think we have done marvelous things... We are ahead of the game ecologically speaking."