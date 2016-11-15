There's an Italian Restaurant in NYC That's All Pink

There's a restaurant in New York City's Nolita neighborhood called Pietro Nolita. It just opened a few weeks ago and serves "healthy Italian cuisine" (their words) for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Oh, and it's all pink. All of it—walls, fixtures, furnishings, and many of its menu items, like cocktails and pastas. They even sell pink T-shirts with a pink slogan printed on 'em.

© Pietro Nolita

But why? "It's a relaxing color," co-owner Mina Soliman told Eater earlier this fall. "We didn't want to go with a traditional rustic feel of an Italian restaurant." Soliman opened the restaurant with Pietro Quaglia—the two met while Soliman was working at downtown fixture Indochine and Quaglia was at Dolce & Gabbana. The duo commissioned restaurant designer Jeanette Dalrot (who also worked on New York hotspot Navy) to create the space.

© Pietro Nolita

"It's like a little NoLIta jewel box," Quaglia told the New York Times.

This week, The Cut's Allie Jones and Kelly Conaboy stopped by for a post-election meal and came away with some unexpected takeaways. "What struck me immediately about the pink restaurant was that it was not pink enough and that it was so tiny that it was crazy," Conaboy wrote. Jones remarked: "The restaurant seemed aggressively pink as we walked in the door and then not really that pink once we sat down at our baby-small table, which had no room for elbows."

So yeah, think of it as a little pink jewel box that serves a whole array of pink cocktails. We get the appeal.