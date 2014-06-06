There's Ice Cream Hidden in These Shortcakes

Jeni Britton Bauer's genius strawberry shortcakes feature flaky, delicious biscuits made with a secret ingredient: melted vanilla ice cream.
Jeni Britton Bauer is the astonishingly creative talent behind the new book Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Desserts (available at jenis.com). Her genius strawberry shortcakes feature flaky, delicious biscuits made with a secret ingredient: melted vanilla ice cream.
Recipe: 3-2-1 Hidden Ice Cream Strawberry Shortcakes
Related: F&W’s Masters Series: Lessons from Ice Cream Maven Jeni Britton Bauer
The Best Homemade Ice Cream Recipes
4th of July Desserts