There's Ice Cream Hidden in These Shortcakes

Jeni Britton Bauer's genius strawberry shortcakes feature flaky, delicious biscuits made with a secret ingredient: melted vanilla ice cream.

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017

Jeni Britton Bauer is the astonishingly creative talent behind the new book Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Desserts (available at jenis.com). Her genius strawberry shortcakes feature flaky, delicious biscuits made with a secret ingredient: melted vanilla ice cream.

Recipe: 3-2-1 Hidden Ice Cream Strawberry Shortcakes

