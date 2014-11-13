Thanksgiving Wine Pairings for Every Course

From soup to pie, here are fantastic wine pairings for every Thanksgiving course.

Megan Krigbaum
November 13, 2014

First-Course Pairings

Salad with Vinaigrette
Fragrant, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc: 2013 Babich Marlborough ($12)

Creamy Soup
Ripe, lively Sonoma County Chardonnay: 2013 Simi Chardonnay ($18)

Shellfish
Fresh, berried sparkling rosé: NV Lucien Albrecht Crémant d’Alsace Brut Rosé ($22)

Turkey Pairings

Herb-Roasted
Bright, peppery Italian red: 2012 Produttori del Barbaresco Nebbiolo Langhe ($22)

Spice-Rubbed
Fruit-forward Beaujolais: 2012 J. Chamonard Le Clos de Lys Morgon ($29)

Deep-Fried
Lush, berry-rich, medium-bodied Oregon Pinot Noir: 2011 Cristom Mt. Jefferson Cuvée ($30)

Pie Pairings

Apple
Juicy, honeyed Austrian dessert wine: 2011 Kracher Auslese Cuvée ($23)

Pumpkin
Fresh, tropical-fruit-inflected Oregon ice wine: 2011 Anne Amie Anne Late Harvest Müller-Thurgau ($29)

Pecan
Toasty, toffee-scented Madeira: Broadbent 10-Year Old Malmsey ($50)

