Thanks to Bacon, Pork Production is Booming in the U.S.

These days, you can find bacon in just about everything—ice cream, candy, muffins, even brownies. And apparently America's recent fixation on this beloved breakfast product has not been without impact: According to Bloomberg, pork production in the U.S. has officially surpassed that of beef, at nearly 25 billion pounds in January 2016. (Chicken still leads the pack at around 40 billion pounds per month, according to Bloomberg.)
This isn't just because Americans themselves are eating so much pork, apparently; we're also exporting a lot of it. About 15 percent of U.S.-produced pork is exported, per Bloomberg, increasingly to countries like Mexico and Japan.
