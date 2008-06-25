Texas Vintner Rebuilds

Ray Isle
June 25, 2008

There's a heartening story on KXAN, an Austin news station, about Dan Brinkman of Lost Creek Vineyard's attempts to—and success at—rebuilding his winery following a devastating flood last year. Not too long ago, Thomas O. Ryder wrote about Brinkman's plight in F&W, too, in the terrific story he did on Texas wine and barbecue. If you missed it, it's well worth checking out.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up