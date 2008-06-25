Texas Vintner Rebuilds

There's a heartening story on KXAN, an Austin news station, about Dan Brinkman of Lost Creek Vineyard's attempts to—and success at—rebuilding his winery following a devastating flood last year. Not too long ago, Thomas O. Ryder wrote about Brinkman's plight in F&W, too, in the terrific story he did on Texas wine and barbecue. If you missed it, it's well worth checking out.
