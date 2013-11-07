Test Your Pie-Q

How well do you know your pie trivia? Here, 10 questions to test your knowledge of pie baking, pie eating, pie history and famous pies in film, television, music and politics.

1. Approximately how much do Americans spend on supermarket pies each year?

A. $260 million

B. $700 million

C. $2.3 billion

D. $1.1 trillion

2. What portion of Americans admit to having eaten an entire pie by themselves?

A. 1 in 2

B. 1 in 5

C. 1 in 10

D. 1 in 19

3. Which of the following delicious fats is thought to maximize a pie crust's flakiness?

A. Leaf lard

B. Duck fat

C. Beef tallow

D. Butter

E. Vegetable shortening

4. Which film features the first-known cinematic instance of a pie-in-the-face gag?

A. Berlin Wintergarten Novelty Program (1895)

B. Mr. Flip (1909)

C. Duck Soup (1933)

D. The Great Race (1965)

5. On The Simpsons, what type of pie lures Homer into a rope trap?

A. Pumpkin pie

B. Donut pie

C. "Floor pie"

D. Mincemeat pie

E. Apple pie

6. Which person has not been the victim of a public pie-ing?

A. Ann Coulter

B. Bill Gates

C. Julian Assange

D. Andy Warhol

E. Calvin Klein

7. Which of the following is not an actual song?

A. "Pie on the Sly" by Prince

B. "Flaming Pie" by Paul McCartney

C. "Promises Like Pie-Crust" by Carla Bruni

D. "Slice of Your Pie" by Motley Crüe

E. "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat" by Charles Mingus

8. What is the filling specified in the oldest pie recipe on record, which dates to the second century B.C.?

A. Strawberry and rhubarb

B. Goat cheese and honey

C. Lamb and thyme

D. Figs and pears

E. Carrots and rosemary

9. Which of the following was a common filling for pie in 12th-century England?

A. Beef, with bone marrow brushed on the top crust

B. Veal, with sweetbreads fried and used as a topping

C. Poultry, with legs hanging out to use as handles

D. Horse, with gelatinous hooves included

10. Which of the following terms does not describe a variety of pie?

A. Pasty

B. Coulibiac

C. Bedforshire clanger

D. Fleischkuekle

E. Hornazo

Answers: 1-B; 2-B; 3-D; 4-B (watch it here); 5-C (as evidenced here); 6-C; 7-A; 8-B; 9-C; 10-Trick question—these are all pies.

