Terrific Chinese Cookbook

We've just started testing cookbooks for the next edition of Best of the Best, our annual compilation of the best recipes from the 25 best cookbooks of the year. One of the first we tried is The Shun Lee Cookbook, which came out in February. The recipes are from Michael Tong, the owner and executive chef of Shun Lee Palace, which opened in Manahttan in the late 1960s (it's amazing that this is his first book). Tong is credited with introducing America to Sichuan and Hunan cuisines back in the '60s, an era when Cantonese was the only kind of Chinese food prepared at restaurants, and we are grateful that he did! The book is full of familiar menu favorites that are easy to make and spot on—including Sichuan Boiled Dumplings with Spicy Dipping Sauce, Twice Cooked Pork, and Crispy Orange Beef. Will The Shun Lee Cookbook make the final cut for Best of the Best? Stay tuned.