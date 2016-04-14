Ted Cruz's Love For Soup Apparently Knows No Bounds

We already knew Ted Cruz had a love for canned soup. But according to his wife Heidi Cruz, the Republican presidential candidate's passion for this food was at one point so serious as to create some marital turbulence.

Immediately after returning from their honeymoon, Heidi Cruz says, she had a bit of a rude awakening with regard to her husband's soup habit.

"When I married Ted, we got back from our honeymoon, and he went off to the store and came home by himself. And I was completely shocked to see that he arrived back at our apartment with literally 100 cans of Campbell’s Chunky soup," she said recently in a CNN Town Hall. "I never bought 100 of anything."

Heidi Cruz, who served in President George W. Bush's administration as both an economic policy and national security adviser, says she and her husband proceeded to have a "tough conversation" about the soup.

“You don’t buy 100 of anything, much less canned soup. We can’t do this," Cruz remembers telling him. "So the next morning, it was a weekend morning, I loaded up our car before he woke up and returned every single can. And when I got home, I called my mother just to make sure I’d done the right thing as a newlywed. And she emphatically disagreed with me. And so when Ted opened the pantry, I had to quickly tell him that I would go back and buy those cans again."

She did not elaborate on how the conversation proceeded from there. But Ted Cruz has previously said that he eats canned soup when he's not with his family in Florida—which leads us to suspect that Heidi won the battle on the homefront after all. For the sake of his wife and children, let's hope so.

[Via Gawker]