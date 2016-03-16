Ted Cruz Really Loves Canned Soup

Some people (*cough*) say Ted Cruz isn't fit to be president because he was born in Canada. We're more worried about his sodium levels: According to Us Weekly, the Republican presidential candidate basically lives on canned soup when he's not with his family in Florida.

"When I’m away from the family, in Washington, D.C., my dinner is a can of soup," he told the magazine, in its "25 Things You Didn't Know About Me" column. "I have dozens in the pantry."

Cruz—who also says in the article that he has watched "every episode of Criminal Minds, Game of Thrones, House of Cards and Breaking Bad"—does not specify whether or not he eats canned soup on the campaign trail as well. (Do campaign buses have microwaves?) Either way, it's safe to say the Texas senator eats an almost startling amount of the stuff. And canned soup typically has a lot of salt in it. For example, a can of Campbell's usually contains somewhere between 1,400-1,800 milligrams of sodium, according to the Pritkin Longevity Center. Doctors recommend that people eat a maximum of 1,500 milligrams per day.

Watch your salt intake, Senator! And maybe switch over to the low-sodium options if you haven't already.