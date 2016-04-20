Taylor Swift's Preferred Cocktail is Vodka and Diet Coke

Taylor Swift dropped some crucial information about her favorite foods and drinks recently, while participating in Vogue's 73 questions series—including the fact that her favorite cocktail is a vodka and Diet Coke. To be fair, Swift is a brand ambassador for Diet Coke, so we can't say this is a huge surprise. Nor were we shocked by the fact that she recently baked a gluten-free, dairy-free chocolate cake. After all, the singer's love for baking is well-documented, and she is friends with a lot of models.

Also on her list of food and beverage preferences? She loves coffee and owns several types of coffee makers. Her drive-through order is a cheeseburger, fries, and chocolate shake. As for her favorite food, she said, "I mean, if we’re just saying like, what I wish I could eat every day if calories didn’t count...chicken tenders."

If you, like Swift, enjoy a good chicken tender, check out our list of five new-wave chicken tenders you have to try. (We also have plenty of gluten-free dessert recipes if that's more your thing.) And look, there's nothing wrong with a good, old-fashioned, vodka and Diet Coke. But since we're just kicking off spring, why not try one of these delicious spring cocktail recipes instead?

[Via Eater]