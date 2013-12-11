Tastemade: DIY, Single-Serving Food Shows

For the aspiring Anthony Bourdains of the world, the new app from Tastemade provides a simple template for creating one-minute food shows. "We've provided the framework for users to tell a whole story, including music and title cards," says co-founder Joe Perez. The best user videos will be featured on Tastemade's YouTube channel of original cooking and travel clips, many of which are shot at the company's 7,000-square-foot production studio and kitchens in Los Angeles.

