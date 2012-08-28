Taste Test: Best Ice Cream Sandwiches

Tasting ice cream sandwiches in the Food & Wine test kitchen. Photo Danica Jorge

Ice cream sandwiches combine two irresistible desserts into a tasty handheld package. Food & Wine editors sampled some of the most popular brands on the market to find the best.

Editors’ Top Pick: Foodtown, $2.99 for twelve 3.5-ounce sandwiches



The supermarket house brand rose to the top of the list because the sandwich’s classic taste and texture recalled versions that F&W editors fell in love with in elementary school.



“Very creamy ice cream. Super chocolaty cookie.” “Best so far, great flavor and texture. This is a classic ice cream sandwich.” “Good ratio. Number one.” “Nicely fluffy ice cream. Good cookie, good sandwich. Favorite.” “Tastes like grade school. I like it! Number one.”

Editors’ Top Pick: Klondike, $3.99 for six 4.2-ounce sandwiches



The ice cream bar specialist makes a delicious sandwich, with great texture and flavor.



“Cakey and good.” “The winner! Ice cream is so creamy and milky. Chocolate cookie has a great bite.” “Number one! Creamy, classic, good cookie.” “Really good. Nice ice cream.” “Cookie is a little hard, but I like this one. Number two.”







Carvel, $5.24 for six 4-ounce sandwiches



America’s first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel makes their sandwiches, a.k.a. “Flying Saucers,” with soft-serve ice cream and sells them in both Carvel stores as well as supermarkets nationwide. This pick is for those who like more ice cream than cookie.



“Good!” “Ice cream is creamy and cake has good chocolate flavor.” “A little too much ice cream for me.” “I like this one too.” “Decent cookie.”

Whole Treat, $4.69 for six 3-ounce sandwiches



This Whole Foods brand is organic, and though the editors enjoyed the cookie, the ice cream received mixed reviews.



“Good chocolate cookie.” “Don’t care for the ice cream.” “Nicely mushy. Number two” “I like this one too.” “Ice cream is a little too sweet.”

Skinny Cow, $6.39 for six 4-ounce sandwiches



F&W editors chose Skinny Cow as the best option in the reduced-fat category. The sandwiches earned good marks for texture, though some found the flavor to be lacking.



“I don’t mind this at all!” “Not bad for light.” “Good for diet.” “Cookie needs better chocolate.” “A little plain.” “Fake vanilla flavor.” “Texture is good.”

Julie’s, $5.49 for six 3-ounce sandwiches



These sandwiches feature organic cookies and ice cream and are free of artificial ingredients and hormones.



“The cookie has a nice chocolate flavor, but the ice cream is disappointing.” “Good overall texture, but very sweet.” “This one is OK.”

Nestlé, $4.99 for six 3.5-ounce sandwiches



This classic brand was all about the cookie, with some loving it and others finding it too tough.



“More about the cookie than the ice cream.” “Ice cream is terribly soft, but the cake is very nice. Good flavor and great texture.” “Tough cookie.” “I like this one. Cookie is not too sweet and nicely formed.”