Tampa Might Take Food Donations Instead of Parking Ticket Fines

There are few things more annoying than paying a parking ticket fine. One way to diminish that irritation? Donating food to hungry families instead of forking over cash.

That is the idea behind an initiative that Tampa, Florida will be considering this Thursday, according to 10News WTSP. If the program is put into effect, the offender will receive a $1.00 credit towards the parking ticket fine for every food item donated.

Tampa City Councilman Guido Maniscalco is calling the plan “food for fines,” and it could make a serious difference to hungry families in Tampa. The city expects to bring in $1.6 million this year from parking tickets alone.

If the proposal is passed, the city would need to choose a specific charity to receive the donations. No matter what, it would be a win for the people and city of Tampa.