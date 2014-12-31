Tales from the Kitchens of Charles de Gaulle by Jacques Pépin

Cooking in a restaurant is stressful but it’s nothing like cooking for kings and presidents. The food has to be perfect. The timing has to be exact. And the consequences for breaking an antique dish from Marie Antoinette could be dire. In this video from F&W’s Chefs in Conversation series, Jacques Pépin reveals what it was like to cook for President Charles de Gaulle and other heads of state.

