Take a Virtual Barbados Vacation with the #FWFesties

The Barbados Food & Wine And Rum Festival kicks off today.

F&W Editors
November 19, 2015

Is it cold where you are? Is there a severe lack of rum? They don't have these problems at the Barbados Food & Wine And Rum Festival, which kicks off today with talented chefs, brilliant cooking demonstrations, live music and mega-skilled bartenders. Keep up with the party by following our on-the-ground chef reporters (a.k.a. the #FWFesties) Chris Cosentino and Marcus Samuelsson on Twitter and Instagram.

Chris Cosentino
Instagram: @offalchris
Twitter: @offalchris

Marcus Samuelsson
Instagram: @marcuscooks
Twitter: @marcuscooks

Recipe Pictured: Colonel Beach's Plantation Punch

