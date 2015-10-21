Take a Luxury Train Ride Through Ireland

If you’ve ever wished you could travel around Ireland drinking whiskey and Guinness to your heart’s content without having to drive, the new Belmond Grand Hibernian train is the answer to your prayers. This brand-new über-luxury line, which will host only 40 guests at a time, has beautifully outfitted cabins that look more Ascot than Amtrak.

There are two on-board dining cars, which will serve everything from locally sourced cheeses and fresh vegetables to traditionally hearty Irish breakfasts—all while the lush green countryside rolls by. Grand Hibernian is also making history by including itineraries to Northern Ireland on the trip, stopping in Belfast and offering a tour of the famous Bushmills distillery.

Guests on the southern itinerary will have their share of drinking opportunities as well, stopping at the Jameson distillery in Cork and touring Dublin’s must-see Guinness storehouse. In lesser-known cities, the train’s on-board expert can guide you to local specialties, like Westport’s famously crisp oysters, to be eaten by the dozen with fresh brown bread and sweet butter.



