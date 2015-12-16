Take Cookies to the Next Level with Sea Salt

Adding flaky sea salt to cookies is a simple yet delicious way to take your cookie game up a notch.
From rich, chocolaty cocktail cookies to the ultimate no-bake peanut butter cookies, here are seven amazing sea salt-spiked cookie recipes.
1. Chocolate-Cayenne Cocktail Cookies
Star chef Dorie Greenspan's rich Maldon-salt-flecked cookies are made with Valrhona cocoa.
2. Soft and Chewy Peanut Butter Cookies with Sea Salt
Creamy peanut butter and a touch of sea salt make the ultimate sweet-savory cookies.
3. Forgotten Cookies
These classic Southern cookies are sprinkled with coarse sea salt just before baking.
4. Billionaire's Shortbread
For her spin on the popular British confection known as Millionaire's Shortbread, pastry chef Jennifer Yee sprinkles the chocolate with flaky sea salt.
5. Peanut Butter-Oat Bites with Sea Salt and Cinnamon
With the help of a food processor these gluten-free, no-bake peanut butter cookies come together in just 20 minutes.
6. Chewy Cinnamon-Spelt Cookies with Sea Salt
These terrific vegan cookies are a fun twist on the classic snickerdoodle.
7. Chewy Salted Oatmeal Cookies
Crispy, chewy and a little salty, these simple oatmeal cookies would be great with ice cream or alongside a cup of tea.