Take Cookies to the Next Level with Sea Salt

From rich, chocolaty cocktail cookies to the ultimate no-bake peanut butter cookies, here are seven amazing sea salt-spiked cookie recipes.

Star chef Dorie Greenspan's rich Maldon-salt-flecked cookies are made with Valrhona cocoa.

Creamy peanut butter and a touch of sea salt make the ultimate sweet-savory cookies.

These classic Southern cookies are sprinkled with coarse sea salt just before baking.

For her spin on the popular British confection known as Millionaire's Shortbread, pastry chef Jennifer Yee sprinkles the chocolate with flaky sea salt.

A food processor makes quick work of these simple, gluten-free cookies.

With the help of a food processor these gluten-free, no-bake peanut butter cookies come together in just 20 minutes.

These terrific vegan cookies are a fun twist on the classic snickerdoodle.

Crispy, chewy and a little salty, these simple oatmeal cookies would be great with ice cream or alongside a cup of tea.