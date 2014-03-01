Tadashi Ono's Best Fish Tips

In this series, photographer Melanie Dunea of My Last Supper takes a peek into the minds of working chefs and gets them to reveal their most prized possessions.

Japanese chef Tadashi Ono, of New York City’s Maison O, moonlights as a pottery aficionado. “In Japanese cooking, the ceramics are very important. They are almost like the closing of the food, so I started becoming interested in them. In Japan there are all kinds of ceramic dishes: porcelain, ovenware, stoneware; but they were very hard to get here in New York so I thought, Why don’t I just make them?” Tadashi taught himself by reading books, watching videos and learning from expert friends who shared tips on the best types of clay and glazing techniques. The results are some of his most treasured items, but they still take a backseat to his food, which emphasizes lots of fish. Click through Tadashi’s Treasured, and get his top fish tips below.

1. Cleanness. The fish has to be clean and I have to be clean. In Japanese cooking we serve fish raw, and you can’t make good sushi or sashimi in a dirty environment. The facility and the utensils have to be extremely clean so there are no bacteria growing anywhere.

2. Quickness. It’s raw fish; it can go bad very quickly. So you have to cut quickly, butcher quickly and serve quickly.

3. Sharpness. When you cut the fish, the knife has to be sharp to feel the texture of the fish better. If you use a dull knife, the surface of the fish becomes bumpy, so it’s not silky. Good sashimi has to be silky, so it has to be cut with a very sharp knife.

