Tabasco-Spiked Casserole for Heat-Seeking Astronauts

If you ever get a chance to go into space, don't forget the hot sauce. As strange as it sounds, NPR explains that astronauts crave Tabasco sauce because zero gravity causes them to lose their sense of smell, resulting in dulled taste buds. If scientists could only dehydrate it, the space shuttle could serve this Southern Baked Chicken Casserole from Jennifer Nettles. Nettles adds Tabasco to a quick, creamy white sauce that coats the chicken. Astronaut-level heat-lovers can always add a few dashes more.

