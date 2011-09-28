Sweet Honey-Glazed Chicken Breasts for Rosh Hashanah

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Ngoc Minh Ngo

Honey-Glazed Chicken

Tonight’s sunset marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year and first of the High Holidays. Among the traditional celebratory foods, round challah bread represents the cyclical year, lamb (primarily the head) symbolizes the "head" of the year—and, most importantly, honey is meant to infuse the new year with sweetness. Whether or not you’ll be celebrating tonight, Honey-and-Spice-Glazed Chicken Breasts make a delicious and fast weeknight meal.

