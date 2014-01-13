Suzanne Goin Poached Eric Ripert’s Stellar Photographers

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Suzanne Goin

A Return to Cooking by Eric Ripert & Michael Rhulman, 2009

“This book is so personal and beautiful,” says Goin. “There’s honesty in the stories of the struggle and joy of cooking out of one’s element. The photographs touched me so much that when I wrote my book Sunday Suppers at Lucques, as well as The A.O.C. Cookbook, I knew I had to have Shimon and Tammar Rothstein as my photographers.”

