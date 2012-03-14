Surprise Avocados Make an Appearance

Justine Sterling
March 14, 2012

During a recent visit to the Pasadena, California, farmers’ market, LA Weekly’s Felicia Friesema discovered a new, thin-skinned and supercreamy avocado. Aptly named the Surprise, this dark black fruit—a cross between the Hass and Zutano varietiescan be eaten whole, save for the small, marble-size pit. The rich, silky-smooth avocado's season is almost over, but its popularity should mean that more Surprises will turn up in markets next February. Whether you track down a Surprise or just have a perfectly ripe Hass on hand, this Spicy Chicken, Avocado and Mango Salad drizzled with a citrusy chile-lime dressing makes for a fast, tropical lunch or a light dinner.

Related: More Fantastic Chicken Salads
Great Avocado Recipes
Recipes for Spring Produce

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up