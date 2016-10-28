Surge Pricing Is Coming to UberEATS

As any frequent Uber user knows, if it's rush hour or raining, chances are you'll be paying more for your ride. The ride sharing app's surge pricing model is familiar to riders, but soon the same increased fares will apply to users' food deliveries as well.

This week, the company announced that its popular food delivery spin-off, UberEATS, would begin implementing surge prices at "times when there aren't enough delivery partners in a particular area to complete every delivery request at Uber speed."

According to the company's press release, Uber will roll out this feature in select cities, asking customers to pay more for food in high-demand locations. UberEATS relies on relationships with different delivery partners, varying form city to city, and the company claims in certain areas and at certain peak times their access to these partners can be limited. The solution? More money, which "goes toward financial incentives for delivery partners as well as... other operational costs."

Additional fees will be indicated within the app as an arrow below the names of affected restaurants, and as a separate line item during checkout and on the receipt. While loyalists of the app are sure to take a hit to their wallets, Uber claims the new flexible pricing model is "an important step to ensure the reliability of our network and continue to offer the same selection and speed UberEATS is known for."

Surge prices on food deliveries will impact users in 43 cities, and while the list of locations has yet to be released, hungry users in high-volume areas like New York and Los Angeles are all but guaranteed to be paying more for their burger and fries at dinnertime. However, if you're one of the many who have been scamming Uber for free meals, the price hike shouldn't affect you much.