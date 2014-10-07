Surf and Turf Gets a Maine Makeover

At Francine Bistro in Camden, Maine, chef Brian Hill is rethinking surf and turf.

October 07, 2014

At Francine Bistro in Camden, Maine, chef Brian Hill is rethinking surf and turf. Instead of the typical steak and lobster duo, he pairs mussels with pine needles. “I’ve been obsessed with this idea of doing surf and turf, but not in any cheesy 1970s restaurant style,” Hill says. “Mussels grow on the seashore here, often really close to white pine trees, so I though that the combination would work really well.”

He roasts the mussels over the pine needles, then finishes them with black butter in a cast iron skillet. “The needles burn and the mussel shells char,” he says. “It’s really delicious.”

