Supper Bowls for the Super Bowl

© Con Poulos

Sure, supper bowls are a thing.

F&W Editors
January 24, 2016

So, you misspelled Super Bowl and you got here. Whoops! But wait! Don’t go! As long as you’re here, make the most out of your error and check out these delicious “supper bowl” recipes perfect for Super Bowl feasting.

1. Game-Day Pork and Black Bean Chili 

Andrew Zimmern’s hearty chili gets a double dose of pork from bacon and pork shoulder.

2. Smoked Sausage and Sauerkraut Soup 

The beauty of this soup is its simplicity: There's no browning involved; the ingredients just simmer together in one pot.

3. Chicken Hot Pot 

© Fredrika Stjärne

This recipe from chef Kuniko Yagi of L.A.'s Hinoki & the Bird was inspired by Japanese nabemono, a pot of broth simmering on the table over a portable burner. People serve themselves, adding accompaniments like greens and daikon radish presented alongside.

4. Seafood Gumbo 

© Con Poulos

This gumbo is rich and toasty thanks to the dark roux. It's wonderful with oysters, shrimp and crab, but New Orleans chef Slade Rushing of Brennan's says you can substitute what's good in your area: clams, for instance, or even chicken.

5. Pork and Tomatillo Stew 

Though this Mexican-style stew eats like comfort food, it’s also packed with healthy vegetables.

6. Asopao with Chicken and Shrimp 

This asopao is pure Trini magic. Don't be shy about passing plenty of extra limes and hot chile sauce at the table.

7. Smoked-Trout Chowder 

Intensely flavorful smoked fish is the key to this quick, satisfying chowder.

