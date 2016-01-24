Supper Bowls for the Super Bowl

So, you misspelled Super Bowl and you got here. Whoops! But wait! Don’t go! As long as you’re here, make the most out of your error and check out these delicious “supper bowl” recipes perfect for Super Bowl feasting.

Andrew Zimmern’s hearty chili gets a double dose of pork from bacon and pork shoulder.



The beauty of this soup is its simplicity: There's no browning involved; the ingredients just simmer together in one pot.

This recipe from chef Kuniko Yagi of L.A.'s Hinoki & the Bird was inspired by Japanese nabemono, a pot of broth simmering on the table over a portable burner. People serve themselves, adding accompaniments like greens and daikon radish presented alongside.

Friday night calls for gumbo. This one is rich and toasty thanks to the dark roux, and it's filled with oysters, shrimp and crab.

This gumbo is rich and toasty thanks to the dark roux. It's wonderful with oysters, shrimp and crab, but New Orleans chef Slade Rushing of Brennan's says you can substitute what's good in your area: clams, for instance, or even chicken.

Though this Mexican-style stew eats like comfort food, it’s also packed with healthy vegetables.



This asopao is pure Trini magic. Don't be shy about passing plenty of extra limes and hot chile sauce at the table.

Intensely flavorful smoked fish is the key to this quick, satisfying chowder.



