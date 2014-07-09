A Supersimple (and Incredibly Healthy) Salmon Dish

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

After a horrendous winter, New York City was blessed with a long spring with not-too-hot days and cool nights. Since this dish requires turning on the oven, it’s for a night that’s not too sweaty. With just a few ingredients, it’s really designed to showcase the salmon. Thanks to the mushrooms, it’s especially delicious with lightly chilled red Burgundy.

Salmon with Braised Radishes and Mushrooms

Total: 30 MIN

2 Servings

1 bunch of red radishes with tops (about 8 radishes)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1/4 pound oyster mushrooms, thinly sliced lengthwise

2 tablespoons white vermouth

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

Two 6-ounce fillets wild salmon, with skin

1. Preheat the oven to 400°. Separate the radishes from the tops. Halve and thinly slice one of the radishes. Quarter the remaining radishes lengthwise.

2. In a deep skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until softened and just starting to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, cover and cook over moderate heat until they start to release their liquid, about 3 minutes. Uncover and cook until the liquid is evaporated and the mushrooms are browned, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Add the vermouth and cook until nearly evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the quartered radishes and 1/4 cup of water. Cover and braise until the radishes are just tender, about 5 minutes. Add the radish greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted. Stir in the soy sauce and season with more salt, if desired.

3. Meanwhile, in an ovenproof skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the salmon fillets skin side down and cook over moderately high heat for about 2 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the salmon for about 5 minutes, until warm in the center.

4. Transfer the mushrooms, radishes and cooking liquid to shallow bowls. Top with the salmon and serve.

One Serving 426 cal, 21 gm fat, 4 gm sat fat, 4 gm carb, 1 gm fiber, 43 gm protein.

Wine A juicy red Burgundy: 2012 Domaine Petitot Terres Burgondes.

Kristin Donnelly

