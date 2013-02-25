Superflavorful Sausage-Stuffed Peppers

Making stuffed peppers with sausage instead of

I don’t think I’d have become a cook if it weren’t for my mom and all of the great food I was exposed to growing up with her. This recipe was part of a story about reinventing some classic Italian American dishes that my mom prepared throughout my childhood. For the story, I developed the recipes, then sent her copies and ingredients to try them out herself and report back on her findings. It was a huge success and loads of fun—she liked them all. You can read her comments online. It will be just more than a year since this recipe was published and nearly a year since my mom passed away, so it’s pretty sad to look at and remember. It’s silly to honor her memory with stuffed peppers, but she really did like them and she really was proud of being a part of the Food & Wine team and proud of me. Though I don’t know if I’ll be able to cook any of these recipes anytime soon, as delicious as they were. SEE RECIPE »