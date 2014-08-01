Superfast Eggplant Relish

Upgrade your steak with this easy condiment that takes just 12 minutes to prepare. It's delicious with any kind of grilled beef.

Jessica Koslow
August 01, 2014

Roast 1 medium eggplant over  a gas flame until charred all over and tender, 6 minutes; discard the stem and skin. In a food processor, pulse the eggplant with  4 roasted red bell peppers, 1 garlic clove, 1/2 cup olive oil, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with grilled steak

