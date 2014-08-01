Superfast Eggplant Relish

Upgrade your steak with this easy condiment that takes just 12 minutes to prepare. It's delicious with any kind of grilled beef.
Roast 1 medium eggplant over a gas flame until charred all over and tender, 6 minutes; discard the stem and skin. In a food processor, pulse the eggplant with 4 roasted red bell peppers, 1 garlic clove, 1/2 cup olive oil, 3 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with grilled steak.
