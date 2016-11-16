Super Size Me's Morgan Spurlock Opens a Chicken Restaurant in Ohio

Everyone remembers Morgan Spurlock's subversive 2004 hit documentary Super Size Me, which chronicled a 30-day period in 2003 during which the filmmaker lived on nothing but food from McDonald's—gaining 24 pounds and increasing his cholesterol to dangerous levels in the process. It's been 12 years since Spurlock's heart-health-changing film graced our silver screens, and this weekend the documentarian is taking on the fast food industry again, from the inside.

Spurlock will open a pop-up fast food restaurant called Holy Chicken in a former Wendy's space in Columbus, Ohio, this Saturday. According to reports, Holy Chicken will stay open for four days and will serve a limited menu of sandwiches, chicken tenders, and salads sourced from free-range local farms.

"This is completely coming full circle from Super Size Me," Spurlock told Columbus Alive. "There are going to be people who question it, or believe it's incredibly ironic. I think all of those people should come out... while we're doing our test. If they do, they'll get a much different sense of what we're trying to do with Holy Chicken." He told the news outlet that he plans on taking the concept beyond Columbus: "If we could do that in every town and let this be a place that comes in and takes over the skin of some former chain that I think is riding an old wave, then we can do something really unique and fantastic."

It will be interesting to see what early reviews are on Saturday when Holy Chicken opens its doors for the first time. Following the wide release of Super Size Me in 2004, McDonald's dropped its supersized meal options and Spurlock went back to his normal eating patterns—it took him five months to drop the 20 pounds he gained in the process of making the film.