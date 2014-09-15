Super-Simple Broccolini Salad

A tangy Asian dressing is a superb (and quick) way to dress up Broccolini and mushrooms.

To make the salad, blanch 12 ounces Broccolini until bright green, 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl with 2 cups sliced button mushrooms, 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper, 1 minced garlic clove, 1 thinly sliced scallion and 1 1/2 tablespons each of apple cider vinegar, toasted sesame oil and soy sauce. Season with salt and black pepper, toss and serve.

Recipe: Broccolini, Mushroom and Sesame Salad

Related: Quick Vegetable Main Dishes

Easy Recipes with Five Ingredients

Chef Recipes Made Easy